Homes evacuated near US base in England over suspected explosives offences

Police have evacuated homes near a US air base in England and arrested several men over suspected explosives offences.

The Gloucestershire Police force says "a number of properties" are being evacuated in Whelford, western England. That is close to RAF Fairford, a base used by American forces during the war with Iran.

Police say several men have been detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, and army bomb-disposal experts are examining several vehicles.