Honda said ​on Friday it is recalling 810,592 older cars and SUVs in the US over a risk that Takata air bag inflators could rupture.

The recall includes some 2013 Honda Accord, 2012-2013 Honda Civic, 2012-2013 Honda CR-V, 2013 Acura ILX ‌and 2013 Acura RDX vehicles that ​were originally sold or ​registered in 14 states or territories known for high temperature, humidity ​and large temperature fluctuations.

Honda said there no injuries or crashes tied to the vehicles being recalled, and there have been no air bag inflator ruptures. But the company's long-term monitoring and analysis revealed potential propellant ​degradation in certain inflators within specific geographic regions, it said.

There have ‌been at least 28 deaths in the United States stemming from ​defective Takata air bag inflators since 2009, an issue that prompted the largest auto recall in US history. Over the past decade, two dozen major ‌automakers have recalled more than ​100 million vehicles fitted with ‌Takata airbag inflators worldwide, including about 67 million vehicles in the United ‌States. Various automakers have also reported hundreds of injuries in vehicles since ​2009 from Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks, killing or injuring ​drivers or other vehicle occupants. The vehicles in the new recall have air bags inflators that contain a moisture-absorbing ‌material - unlike the millions of vehicles recalled previously.