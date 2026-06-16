Hormuz 'already partially open', to be fully reopened on June 19: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the Strait of Hormuz had "already partially opened" and would be "completely opened" by Friday as part of the agreement reached with Iran following the recent hostilities in the region.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Évian-les-Bains, Trump expressed optimism over the implementation of the deal and the restoration of maritime movement through the strategically significant waterway.

"I am very happy to say the deal's all signed and the strait is already partially opened. They are doing a little hunt for a couple of mines they've already found. But essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely opened. We got along very well with Iran," Trump said.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, handles a substantial share of global oil shipments. The disruptions in navigation through the narrow passage, in the wake of the West Asia conflict, had significant implications for international energy markets and global trade. Earlier today, Trump said that ships, including several carrying oil, had started moving out of the Strait of Hormuz following his announcement of the completion of the Iran-US peace deal aimed at ending the hostilities in the region. In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that maritime traffic through the strategically important waterway had resumed and described the designated shipping route as secure.

"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway', which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also," Trump wrote in his post. This comes after Trump on Sunday announced that the deal with Iran was "complete" while also ending the US Naval blockade on the strategically critical waterway. "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump stated in a separate post on Truth Social.