Hormuz open for ships not travelling to or from Iranian ports: White House

The White House on Thursday (local time) said the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessels that are not travelling to or from Iranian ports as part of the US blockade on Tehran, adding that the US Navy is deployed to ensure the continued flow of maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Responding to a question during a press briefing on the decline in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating US military operations, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States had implemented a blockade that applies only to vessels entering or departing Iranian ports.

"We know that there is a blockade of ships directed by the President for ships entering and departing Iranian ports only. This has been fully implemented and is in full force. This blockade was reimposed due to Iran's inability to honour its agreement with the United States of America," Leavitt said. ALSO READ: Iran strikes US military assets in Bahrain with drones amid rising tensions She said the blockade is being enforced by a large US military deployment in the region. "More than 10,000 US sailors, Marines, and airmen, along with two aircraft carriers and more than 20 warships and dozens of aircraft, are executing the blockade mission as we speak," she said.

Leavitt stated that during the first 24 hours of the blockade, US Central Command (CENTCOM) redirected two commercial vessels that complied with the blockade and disabled one vessel that did not comply. "During the first 24 hours of the blockade, US CENTCOM has redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non-compliant vessel," she said. Emphasising that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains open outside the scope of the blockade, Leavitt said, "The strait is open for ships that are not travelling to and from Iranian ports specifically, and the US Navy is there to ensure that can take place."