Hormuz Strait deal with Iran may happen in next two days: Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a deal between the US and Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz could come as soon as Tuesday, sending oil prices plunging.

"We're in talks with the Iranians and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait," Bessent said on CNBC.

Asked whether such a deal would include Iran charging a toll on ships passing through the key waterway, the secretary said, "I think there would be freedom of movement" without giving specifics.

"Even though things are still a little dicey over there the past few days, we saw quite a few ships coming out even now," he said.