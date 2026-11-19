The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is laying the groundwork for long-promised investigations into the Trump administration, which are set to begin with the new Congress in January.

Representative Robert Garcia of California, who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee when Democrats take control, sent letters directing members of President Donald Trump’s family and top administration officials to preserve documents. The move is an early step towards launching investigations into the president and his administration.

The letters, released on Wednesday, cover a wide range of potential investigations, including alleged financial conflicts involving Trump’s family, misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security and the administration’s handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.