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Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia trigger fire at oil facilities, 73 injured

Houthi attacks sparked fires at oil facilities and utilities in southern Saudi Arabia, temporarily suspending operations and marking a major escalation in the renewed conflict with Iran-backed rebels

Saudi Arabia, Iran war
The wave of Houthi attacks were a major escalation in the renewed conflict between an important US ally and the Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen | Image: REUTERS
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 12:00 PM IST
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Houthi attacks ignited fires at several oil facilities and utilities in Saudi Arabia's southern region Tuesday and wounded more than 70 people, Saudi authorities said.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said the attacks hit "civilian and economic facilities" in the Saudi cities.

The wave of Houthi attacks were a major escalation in the renewed conflict between an important US ally and the Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen.

The kingdom's Energy Ministry said operations at the oil facilities and utilities were temporarily suspended.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia economyYemen

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

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