Houthis attack Saudi Arabia again as Trump rejects ceasefire offer

By Dave Sebastian and Sara Gharaibeh

Saudi Arabia’s capital again came under attack from Yemen’s Houthis over the weekend as air raid alerts are issued on an almost daily basis in one or more areas of the kingdom.

Fresh attacks from the Iran-aligned militia came as hopes dimmed about a potential easing of tensions between the US and Iran, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that US President Donald Trump has declining a proposal from Tehran for a seven-day ceasefire.

Trump expects to resume the US bombing campaign against Iran after US midterm elections in early November and is skeptical about Iran’s willingness to meet his demands, the newspaper said, citing US officials who weren’t identified. The move again stymies steps toward a resolution of the seven-month conflict, which has seen off-and-on negotiations between Tehran and Washington break down numerous times.

On Saturday, Saudi-backed coalition forces in Yemen said air defenses intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh, as well as a ballistic missile targeting the southern border area of Khamis Mushait. The country’s civil defense said alerts of potential danger were also issued in Abha and Jazan overnight. Air raid alerts were issued for Riyadh’s residents a week ago in the first such instance since the height of hostilities during March and April. Air defenses intercepted missiles headed toward the Saudi capital. US and Iranian negotiators had been exploring a deal that would see Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lift its blockade of Iranian ports, a person familiar with the matter said. The pact would have been similar to the memorandum of understanding the two countries reached in mid-June, which led to a fragile ceasefire that collapsed weeks later.

The US and Iran are still negotiating matters, including regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, through mediators, the WSJ reported. Washington has told Iran that Trump doesn’t intend to lift the maritime embargo, the newspaper said. Trump’s views may evolve over the coming weeks and be affected by results of the midterm elections, the WSJ added. The publication said it couldn’t determine the level of strikes at Iran that Trump is considering. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, said his country wouldn’t allow freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while sanctions and a US blockade remain in place. The Islamic Republic wouldn’t give up the right to develop nuclear technology for economic purposes either, he added.