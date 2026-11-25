Iran-backed Houthi rebels have advanced to within about 60 kilometres of the seat of Yemen's internationally recognised government in the southern city of Aden, but the forces fighting them have set up a fortified line to defend the city, a military official said Tuesday.

Iran reiterated Tuesday that it would not hold talks with the United States to end their conflict unless several conditions are met. It also said three oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire despite US aerial protection.

Meanwhile, at least nine Palestinians were killed in several Israeli strikes in Gaza, local officials said.

Houthi rebels advance toward Aden The Houthis' advance toward Aden has come after forces allied with the government withdrew from areas on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, allowing the Houthis to consolidate their grip on territory around the crucial waterway. Col. Majed al-Nuzaily, spokesman for the Yemeni army, said the forces that withdrew from the western coast are now stationed north and west of Aden "on a defence line built to stop the Houthi advance," as the rebels come within 60 kilometers of the city. "Aden is a red line. It was a red line in 2015, when the Houthis came to the city and its people drove them out," he said during a virtual briefing.

Speaking in the same briefing, Yemeni foreign ministry official Marwan al-Noman called for the United States and other Western countries to support the Yemeni coast guard in its efforts to intercept smuggled weapons to the Houthis, as well as provide training to Yemeni forces fighting the rebels on the ground. "The Houthis are a terrorist organisation. They threaten Yemenis first, and then every nation whose ships cross the Red Sea," he said. Officials say a child is among those killed in Yemen Yemen's Interior Ministry said Tuesday that shelling of areas in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen killed three civilians, including a child, and wounded two other children, citing local police.