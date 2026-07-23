Houthis target tankers in Red Sea, threatening new chokepoint in Iran war

The Iranian-aligned Houthis said on Thursday they struck two Saudi oil tankers as part of a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, threatening to create a second chokepoint on global oil supplies alongside Iran's near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the US military said on Wednesday it launched a new round of strikes on Iran at President Donald Trump's direction, marking a 12th successive night of American attacks.

The Yemen-based militants, who control areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on the opposite end of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz, said on Monday they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in what some analysts have viewed as a tactical move by Iran to seek leverage. Even before the renewed threats to shipping traffic ‌in the Red Sea, Iran's near-total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz had stoked inflation around the world, pushing up ​oil prices and squeezing US gasoline consumers at a time when the unpopular war has ​put Trump's Republican allies under pressure ahead of congressional elections in November. Five tankers changed course in the Red Sea to avoid the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday, and three tankers loaded with Saudi oil for China and India ​made U-turns on Tuesday.

The Houthis said their forces carried out missile and drone strikes on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, identifying them as the Encelia and the Layla.

Saudi state news agency SPA cited an official source as saying the Encelia was struck, causing a fire at the bow. The attack on the Layla remained unconfirmed. A maritime security source said Encelia had transmitted a distress call, reporting it had been struck by a missile near the Saudi port of Jizan in the Red Sea late on Wednesday. Millions of barrels per day of Saudi oil have been heading to the kingdom's Red Sea port of Yanbu to avoid the Strait of Hormuz. If shipments cannot pass through the ​Red Sea's southern strait, they have only the northern route through the Suez Canal, adding weeks and costs to the journey. The Houthi threat to impose a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia could significantly widen the war and strain the US military, current and former ‌US officials said. Two Chinese very large crude carriers carrying a combined 4 million barrels of Saudi Arabian oil were heading toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Thursday, shipping data showed.

Trump threatens infrastructure

Before the ​Red Sea flare-up, Trump vowed on Wednesday to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.