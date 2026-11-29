Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis ??said on Sunday they would target ​Jeddah port and all other Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast in response ??to what they described as a Saudi attack on Yemen's Ras Isa port.

The threat marks a further escalation in hostilities between the kingdom and the ‌Houthis, with both sides increasingly targeting ​economic infrastructure.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV ​reported that Saudi Arabia had attacked Ras Isa, the main port ​for fuel imports into Houthi-controlled areas, in Yemen's western Hodeidah province.

Moments earlier, the Saudi-led coalition had called on civilians to evacuate the port for their safety, in a statement accompanied by a map of ​the area.

The Houthis called on workers and people in the vicinity ‌of Saudi Red Sea ports to evacuate immediately and urged all shipping ​companies to remove their vessels from the ports. Ras Isa served as a crude oil export terminal before Yemen's war broke out in 2014 and has ‌previously been targeted by ​both the United States and Israel. US ‌forces struck Ras Isa in April 2025 in an operation ‌the US ??military said was aimed at cutting off a source of ​fuel for the Houthis and depriving the group of revenue. Israel also struck Ras Isa and two other Yemeni ​ports in July 2025, saying it was responding to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel.