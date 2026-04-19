How 50 days of Iran war led to the loss of $50 billion worth of oil

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz was open following a ceasefire accord agreed in Lebanon, while the US President Donald Trump said he believed a deal to end the war would come “soon”, though the timing remains unclear.

However, nearly 50 days into the Iran conflict, more than 500 million barrels of crude and condensate have already been knocked out of the global market, according to analysts and Reuters calculations, marking the largest energy supply disruption in modern history. With crude prices averaging around $100 a barrel, the lost output is estimated at roughly $50 billion.