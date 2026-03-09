Home / World News / HQs of oppressive 'Prevention Police' of Iran falls on Women's day: Israel

HQs of oppressive 'Prevention Police' of Iran falls on Women's day: Israel

Claim comes on International Women's Day; force was widely criticised after the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran
‘Prevention Police’ accused of enforcing strict dress codes and moral policing in Iran | File Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 7:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Israel on Sunday claimed that the headquarters of the dreaded Iranian "Prevention Police", infamous for moral policing, has been destroyed.

"On International Women's Day, a symbol of oppression falls. The headquarters of Iran's 'Prevention Police', notorious for torturing Iranian women, has been destroyed," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on its X handle.

"For years it was a place of fear for Iranian women. Today, it's gone," it added.

The death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, in Iranian police custody in 2022 had sparked widespread protests across the Islamic Republic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US orders non-essential diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid Iran war

Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba named Iran's new Supreme leader

Crude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel as Iran war impedes production

Premium

West Asia conflict clouds cast shadow on India-Gulf labour corridor

Premium

India eyes reset in Nepal ties under Balen Shah's stable government

Topics :International Women's DayIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsisrael

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story