HSBC considers 20,000 job cuts as AI drives overhaul of operations

HSBC Holdings Plc is weighing deep job cuts over the coming years as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery bets on AI to shrink its middle and back offices, one of the first signs of how the technology could reshape Wall Street workforces.

Non-client facing roles in global service centres are among those expected to be most impacted although the assessment is at an early stage, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing preliminary deliberations.

The changes could ultimately impact around 20,000 roles or about 10 per cent of its total workforce, one of the people said. A spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment. The bank’s shares slid 2 per cent as of 8:36 am in London.

Elhedery has carried out a radical restructuring of the lender since taking the helm in 2024. He’s already cut thou- sands of jobs, while selling some businesses and merging or closing others. The bank had around 210,000 employees at the end of 2025. The assessment includes roles where HSBC won’t replace staff, some of the people said, and no final decision has been made. Global banks could eliminate as many as 200,000 positions in the next three to five years as AI encroaches on tasks currently carried out by humans, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report last year.

Chief information and technology officers surveyed by BI indicated that on average they expect a net 3 per cent reduction in workforce, according to the report. The HSBC cuts would take place as part of a medium-term plan spanning three to five years, one of the people familiar said. The potential cuts may lower annualised group expenses by 5 per cent to 6 per cent. Elhedery has also attempted to drive a cultural change as the bank grapples with competition from local and international rivals. It’s moving toward a more Wall Street-style compensation model, in which top performers share a larger part of the bonus pool, while underperformers are pushed to look for opportunities outside of the company.