Humanitarian convoy reaches Oleshky as Russia-Ukraine truce holds

A humanitarian mission entered the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky on Friday, officials said, as Russia and Ukraine observed the most significant truce of the four and a half year war that has raged since Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbour.

A convoy of 25 buses, ambulances and aid was due in the Russian-occupied city, delivering food and medicine and evacuating people who want to leave for Russia and Ukraine. Some 2,000 people are still living there, authorities and volunteers say. A localised ceasefire in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has held for four days and is due to continue through Sunday evening.

“Everyone who wishes to leave Oleshky will have the opportunity to do so safely,” the warring countries said in identical statements. The convoy was set up in Armiansk, a town in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine about 85 kilometres south of Oleshky, said Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s ombudsman and chief negotiator. Demining of designated routes into the city was completed late Thursday, officials said. Lubinets said the evacuation would run until 2 pm local time and that aid would begin being distributed 30 minutes later. It wasn’t clear if he was using Ukrainian time or western Russian time, which is an hour ahead. The route that evacuees would take was not published.