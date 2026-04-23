Hyundai Q1 profit falls 31%, flags uncertainty from West Asia conflict

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor on Thursday warned of growing business uncertainty due to the West Asia conflict after reporting a 31 per cent drop in first-quarter operating profit.

Its cautious outlook comes after the automaker said earlier this month that its exports to Europe and North Africa, which typically transit through the West Asia, were being disrupted by the conflict in the region, underscoring growing strains on global supply chains.

“Uncertainty is rising higher than ever in the global automobile indus- try due to the war, US tariffs and other macroeconomic risks,” Hyun- dai Chief Financial Officer Lee Seung-jo said during a post-earnings call with analysts.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is the world’s third- biggest automaking group by sales, posted an operating profit of 2.5 trillion won ($1.7 billion) for the January-March period, compared with 3.6 trillion won a year earlier. The result matched an LSEG SmartEstimate forecast that is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate. US tariffs of 15 per cent and supply chain disruptions caused by the West Asia war hit its first-quarter earnings, with a rise in prices for steel, nickel, lithium, platinum and other raw materials having an impact of about 200 billion won on its bottom line, the company said.