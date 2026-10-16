Hyundai to recall over 94,600 US vehicles over seat motor fire risk: NHTSA

Hyundai Motor America ​is recalling 94,622 vehicles in the US over a fire ??risk while parked or driving due to the possibility that some front power seat motors could overheat, the ‌US auto safety regulator ​said on Thursday.

Front ​power seat motors may overheat due to ​a stuck power seat control switch, potentially causing a fire while the vehicle is parked or being driven, according to the National Highway Traffic ​Safety Administration.

The affected vehicles include certain ‌2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017-2020 Genesis G80 models.

NHTSA ​said Hyundai has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until ‌repairs are completed.