Home / World News / Hyundai to recall over 94,600 US vehicles over seat motor fire risk: NHTSA

Hyundai to recall over 94,600 US vehicles over seat motor fire risk: NHTSA

The recall covers certain 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017-2020 Genesis G80 models, with owners advised to park outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until repairs are completed

Hyundai
​The auto safety regulator ‌said the recall remedy is currently being developed (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Hyundai Motor America ​is recalling 94,622 vehicles in the US over a fire ??risk while parked or driving due to the possibility that some front power seat motors could overheat, the ‌US auto safety regulator ​said on Thursday.
 
Front ​power seat motors may overheat due to ​a stuck power seat control switch, potentially causing a fire while the vehicle is parked or being driven, according to the National Highway Traffic ​Safety Administration. 
The affected vehicles include certain ‌2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017-2020 Genesis G80 models. 
NHTSA ​said Hyundai has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until ‌repairs are completed. 
​The auto safety regulator ‌said the recall remedy is currently being developed. 
The ??recalled vehicles use front power-seat control switches ​supplied by Nidec Mobility Korea Corporation. 
Hyundai estimates that about 1% of the ​94,622 affected vehicles may have the defect. The company is aware of two alleged ‌US fire incidents associated with the defect, ‌but reported no related crashes or injuries as of October 1, 2026.
 
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Topics :Hyundai MotorHyundai Motor CoCar recall

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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