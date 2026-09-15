I'm telling you, it's a hoax: Trump to Nvidia CEO amid AI growth concerns

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang received a surprise call from US President Donald Trump while he was speaking about artificial intelligence (AI) on stage at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles on Monday.

Trump, who wanted to discuss AI with Huang, said he was not thrilled by recent discussions about the dangers of AI and whether the government needed to step in. He was then put on speakerphone, where he said, “I’m telling you, it’s all a hoax.”

“The data centers are great, and they make people wealthy, and they make states wealthy,” Trump said on the call. He added, “The robots are not going to be taking over the world. That’s not going to happen.”

On speakerphone, Trump continued, saying, “They’re just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen… That could be political people, and also China.” Suggesting that he was unwilling to intervene to slow AI development, Trump said, “We have to be a little bit careful… We have to, apparently, you know, we have to do things, and we have to do them prudently, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop an industry.” His five-minute phone call with Huang came after he posted on social media against Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s push to slow down the development of the AI industry.

On his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that any efforts to limit the technology are part of a “SICK conspiracy.” “WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so,” Trump wrote. “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’ — and we will continue to do so!” The Republican leader was pushing back against calls by tech leaders, including Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI CEO Elon Musk , for greater government oversight of AI. Calls to slow AI’s development have intensified following a series of incidents in recent months that have raised concerns about AI agents can act outside their intended parameters.

What did Huang say at the All-In Summit? Speaking at the event organised by a group of venture capitalists, Huang pushed back against growing concerns about the pace of AI development. “Whistleblowing is fine,” Huang said, adding, “The scientific prediction about the future is less fine because it’s not grounded in science, obviously,” The New York Times quoted. His remarks came after Anthropic researchers quit the firm last week, raising concerns about the pace and safety of AI development. One of the researchers said he believed the technology had a more than 10 per cent chance of killing all humans within the next decade.