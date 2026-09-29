'I offered nothing': Trump denies offering sanctions relief to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Monday denied offering Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds in return for nuclear concessions from Tehran.

"This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING," Trump wrote on Truth ‌Social, responding to an Axios report ​that cited US officials as ​saying that he was willing to give Iran sanctions relief and ​release Iranian frozen funds in return for "concrete" Iranian steps regarding the nuclear program.

The Axios report did not identify the US officials.

CNN also reported, citing an unidentified US official, that Trump was willing ​to give Iran sanctions relief and release frozen funds as part of ‌a final deal on the condition that Iran offered "concrete progress" on ​the nuclear issue.

Trump has offered shifting goals and timelines for the Iran war that began on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran ‌and Tehran responded with ​its own strikes on Israel and ‌Gulf states that host US bases. US-Israeli strikes on Iran ‌and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions. US ​and Iranian officials spoke separately with mediators on Monday as part of a renewed effort to end seven ​months of war, according to officials of both countries. Trump has cited weakening Iran's nuclear capabilities as one of his ‌war objectives. Iran, which does not have nuclear weapons, denies ‌seeking them. The US is nuclear-armed.