IAEA says status of Iran's Isfahan enrichment facility remains unknown

The International Atomic Energy Agency does not know the status of the new Iranian enrichment facility in Isfahan that is in an underground nuclear complex, agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

"It is underground, but we haven't visited it yet," said Grossi, who is in Washington for a conference and to hold talks with Trump administration officials.

Iran informed the UN nuclear watchdog of the new facility in June and Grossi said his inspectors were in Isfahan later that month to see it but had to cancel the visit when the nuclear complex there was struck at the beginning of the 12-day war with Israel.