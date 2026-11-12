IBM ends US visa, green card sponsorship for most consulting roles

IBM (International Business Machines) on Tuesday announced that it was ending US visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of roles in its IBM Consulting division, which employs more than 150,000 people, reported Reuters.

Under the decision, affected employees can continue working for IBM from outside the US or leave the company by the end of the year, according to a document seen by Bloomberg and shared with managers in the division this week. IBM has not disclosed how many employees will be affected or specified which roles, if any, will continue to qualify for sponsorship.

The move comes amid tighter scrutiny of foreign technology hiring by US President Donald Trump's administration. Last month, it suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several major outsourcing companies, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), from the permanent labour certification process, a key step towards green cards for foreign workers.

Why is IBM ending visa sponsorship for most consulting roles? IBM said the decision was driven by changing business requirements rather than a sudden shift in its hiring policy. The company said it had increasingly found the skills it needed in the available workforce. "IBM Consulting participates in US high-skilled visa programmes to address skill shortages. The company opted to end sponsorship for most such roles as skill availability and client needs have evolved," an IBM spokesperson said, reported Reuters. Federal records indicate that IBM's use of H-1B visas has been declining. The company had just over 1,600 H-1B petitions approved in fiscal year 2026, compared with more than 2,000 in FY2025 and nearly 3,000 in FY2024. IBM had 264,300 employees worldwide, including those at its wholly owned subsidiaries, according to its 2025 annual report.