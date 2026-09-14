ICBC, HSBC among major lenders on ByteDance's $30 billion financing

By Aileen Chuang

ByteDance Ltd., the developer of TikTok, has signed a $29.6 billion loan with more than two dozens lenders, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and HSBC Holdings Plc, in one of Asia’s biggest dollar-denominated deals this year.

The three-year borrowing, which could be extended to as long as five years, attracted 28 banks, some of which committed via various branches or subsidiaries, according to a person familiar with the matter. The signing took place last week, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

Chinese banks emerged as the biggest lender group, with 15 of them committing a combined $18.9 billion, or 64% of the upsized loan. ICBC agreed to fund $3 billion, followed by Bank of China Ltd.’s $2.5 billion and China Construction Bank’s $1.5 billion.

HSBC was one of the top foreign banks in the lender group in terms of commitment amount, providing $1.5 billion. ByteDance, HSBC, ICBC, BOC and CCB didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The deal signals that support for the Chinese tech giant, which is on the forefront of developing artificial intelligence technology, is still strong, despite a tight interest margin. The loan size was a jump from the $20 billion ByteDance was originally seeking. The financing came together just days before leaders of the world’s biggest artificial intelligence platforms, including OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, Anthropic PBC CEO Dario Amodei and xAI Corp. co-founder Elon Musk, said it’s time to slow the development pace of their most advanced — and most lucrative — models, citing escalating risks of the technology.