By Michael B. Marois

An arrest by federal immigration agents at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport sparked outrage among officials and politicians Saturday, and intensified scrutiny of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress and investigate the agency’s tactics.

Masked federal agents confronted passengers on a jet bridge as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, forcing a woman to the ground in a chaotic encounter captured on video. The confrontation delayed the flight. The Port of Seattle said it was “outraged” by the incident, which involved ICE and two passengers.

ICE said its officers were attempting to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who they said had overstayed his visa, when other passengers interfered with the operation. The agency said a second passenger, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, allegedly threw hot coffee at officers and was also arrested. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer, according to ICE.

Alaska Airlines said in an emailed statement that it had no advance notice of the enforcement action and was working to determine whether proper protocols were followed. The airline said it was concerned by the incident, which it described as distressing for passengers and employees, and emphasized that it doesn’t direct or coordinate immigration enforcement. “I’m outraged by disturbing video of ICE agents forcing a woman to the ground on a jet bridge at SeaTac,” Senator Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, said in a post on X. “Trump answers to a Democratic Congress on January 3rd — there WILL be accountability.”