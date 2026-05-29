'IDF to take 70% of Gaza': Netanyahu directs military to expand control

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has directed the country's military to expand its control over the Gaza Strip, stating that the objective is to take over 70 per cent of the territory, CNN reported.

As reported by CNN, Netanyahu commented during an interview at a conference in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli Prime Minister said Israel is "tightening" its grip on Hamas and is currently controlling around 60 per cent of Gaza.

"We are now in 60 per cent of the territory of the Gaza Strip. We were at 50 per cent. We moved to 60 per cent. My directive is to move to--take it step by step--first of all 70," he said, adding that the military will proceed incrementally.

His remarks come as earlier reports indicated that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had already issued maps to aid agencies showing control over approximately 64 per cent of Gaza. Expanding control further would compress nearly 2 million Palestinians into an increasingly smaller area of the besieged enclave, CNN reported. Under a ceasefire arrangement reportedly reached in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas, Israeli forces had withdrawn to a demarcation known as the "yellow line," leaving them in control of about 53 per cent of Gaza. However, Hamas has accused Israel of shifting the line, calling it a violation of the agreement and an attempt to "impose new facts on the ground."

"Moving the line constitutes an explicit and ongoing undermining of the ceasefire agreement, a serious violation of its provisions, and an exposed attempt to impose new facts on the ground by force, with the aim of entrenching military control over the Strip and undermining any real chance of stabilising the situation or making de-escalation efforts succeed," Hamas said as reported by CNN. Israel continues to eliminate the Hamas leadership in Gaza with precise strikes. In these efforts, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that they eliminated two "senior" Hamas operatives in northern Gaza yesterday. On Tuesday, the IDF eliminated Muhammad Odeh in Gaza, the new leader of the military wing of the terrorist organisation Hamas and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre.