IEA chief warns prolonged Hormuz disruption could hit global economy

By Joe Carroll and David Gura

The global economy faces a renewed challenge if the conflict that’s choked the Strait of Hormuz isn’t resolved in a matter of weeks, said International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Visible traffic through the strait has thinned markedly over the last week as vessels were attacked and the US reimposed its blockade of Iranian shipping. Saudi Arabian oil loadings from inside the Persian Gulf have slumped in the wake of strikes on supertankers, while the International Maritime Organization has said the waterway remains too dangerous for commercial vessels to transit.

“Markets are nervous” and grappling with “big uncertainty” due to an escalation of attacks from both sides that threatens to disrupt shipments of oil, fertilizer, natural gas and other cargoes through the key waterway, Birol said in an interview on the sidelines of the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Wednesday.