IEA to release record 400 million barrels of oil from stockpiles

The International Energy Agency agreed to discharge 400 million barrels from emergency oil reserves, its largest-ever release, as governments seek to contain a spike in energy prices driven by the Middle East war.

“The oil market challenges we are facing are unprecedented in scale,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol Wednesday said in a statement. “IEA member countries have responded with an emergency collective action of unprecedented size.”

The decision was unanimous, Birol said, without detailing the pace of the release.

Oil soared to almost $120 a barrel in London earlier this week as flows through the Persian Gulf’s critical Strait of Hormuz remained essentially halted, though futures have since eased — in part on expectations that governments would tap their oil reserves.