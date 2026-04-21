IMO prepares evacuation plan for hundreds of ships stuck in Persian Gulf

By Weilun Soon

The International Maritime Organization is working on an evacuation plan for hundreds of ships that have been stuck in the Persian Gulf since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began more than seven weeks ago, according to Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez.

The plan can only be put into action when there are clear signs of de-escalation, Dominguez said on the sidelines of Singapore Maritime Week on Tuesday. The United Nations agency would also need to ascertain if mines had been laid in the strait before sending ships through, he said.

“In order for us to do anything at all, we need to make sure that the conflict has come to an end, that there’s no threats of any ships being attacked and that the region is clear from any hazards, including mines,” Dominguez said.

Around 800 ships remain stuck in the Persian Gulf after traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed to a trickle following the outbreak of the war. Tehran’s threats and attacks on vessels had made most shipowners too nervous too attempt a transit, although the Islamic Republic had been allowing some vessels that followed approved routes to exit, and demanding payment in some cases. The US’s own blockade of the strait at the beginning of last week — aimed at depriving Iran of revenue for the war — has made the situation even more perilous. A two-week ceasefire in the conflict is now set to expire later this week.