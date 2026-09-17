Important that EU listens to India's concerns on CBAM: Finnish minister

A: Finland has set a clear target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2035, and this target is anchored in our Climate Act. We are working towards it across different sectors, including energy, industry, transport, and land use. But we are also very open about the fact that more work is needed. It is about continuously reviewing what is working and taking further action where needed. India has its own circumstances and its own development priorities, so there is no single model that can simply be copied. But we can share our experience of how clear targets, policies, investment, and innovation can work together. For both Finland and India, the transition to a lower-carbon economy is also an opportunity to strengthen competitiveness, develop new technologies, and create new industries.