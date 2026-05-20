'In no hurry' to end Iran war, achieving mission's goals matter more: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was "in no hurry" to end the conflict with Iran as he considers the mission’s objectives “more important”.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington D.C., Trump was asked whether efforts to reach a deal with Iran had taken longer than expected. In response, Trump compared the Iran conflict with previous US military engagements, saying that the Vietnam War lasted 19 years, while the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq stretched over a decade.

“I’m in for three months and much of it’s been ceasefire,” Trump said, adding, “We’re going to give this one shot. I’m in no hurry.”

The US president also claimed that the US had “essentially taken over” Iran, though he did not elaborate further. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the country’s armed forces had used the ceasefire to “rebuild their strength”. According to comments published by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Ghalibaf said Iranians should be "assured” about the preparedness of the country’s military forces. “The enemy’s overt and covert movements show that it is seeking a new round of war,” he said. “We will make the enemy regret attacking Iran again.” The conflict, now in its third month, remains tense despite a fragile ceasefire that has largely halted active fighting. Trump said he had deferred planned military action to give “serious negotiations” a chance after Iran put forward a fresh proposal, even as maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint.