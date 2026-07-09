In surprise swap, Trump ditches Qatari jet, flies home on old Air Force One

President Donald Trump flew home from a Nato summit in Turkey on an old baby blue Air Force One plane instead of the new Qatari-gifted and retrofitted red, white and navy blue jet he arrived in, a surprise swap that came as the US and Iran once again began trading strikes.

Trump offered little clarity on the swap, instead saying he would fly on the legacy aircraft "for old time's sake," and indicating that both aircraft would make a previously unscheduled stop on the way back to the US at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, a base used by US troops.

The travel switch raised fresh security questions about the new aircraft that the US spent $400 million to retrofit. Images of the Qatari-gifted jet captured since its unveiling show it is not equipped with some of the same missile detection and countermeasure systems as the older jets. The swap was also announced less than a day after the US military conducted a series of large strikes in Iran in retaliation for its attacks on merchant shipping in the region. Iran shares a border with Turkey. Trump first announced in a social media post that the gleaming new plane he had proudly shown off a day earlier would instead visit the UK base on the way home so military members could "tour the Aircraft." Trump said he instead would be flying home in an older plane previously used as Air Force One.

When asked later during a news conference if security concerns had played a role in the switch, Trump didn't directly answer but said that when it came to Iran, he was "No. 1 on the list for killing." When another reporter followed up, Trump said he'd be "going home by normal methods" while the new plane would be shown off to troops. When asked if the missing countermeasures systems played a role in the jet being swapped out, the US Air Force directed questions to the White House. "The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal- including distraction and misdirection - to address those threats." Trump departed Turkey aboard one of the older Boeing VC-25As that have carried presidents for three and a half decades. Consumer flight trackers were unable to monitor its transponder early in the flight after takeoff, suggesting it had been temporarily disabled by the crew -- a security measure used when ferrying the president to and from high-risk environments like war zones, not a major Nato ally hosting a long-scheduled summit.

Other world leaders' flights departed with trackable transponders, including those from Germany and the UK. The luxurious Boeing 747-800 gifted by Qatar, that was modified to carry Trump, departed earlier Wednesday from Turkey and landed at RAF Mildenhall on Wednesday afternoon, flight trackers showed. Iran has several missiles and drones in its inventory with enough range to make the roughly 800-mile (1,300-kilometre) flight from its own borders to Turkey, including some of its Shahed drones and Shahab ballistic missiles. However, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Iran does not possess weaponry that would be capable of effectively striking England at a range of roughly 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres).

The US Air Force, which oversees the running of the fleet of aircraft used by every president, had previously said that they had to prioritise making only some of the necessary upgrades and changes in order to deliver the Qatari jet - also known as the "bridge" aircraft - into service. The Air Force argued that the rapid conversion of the jet was done "without accepting any risk regarding security, safety, or secure communications," but did concede that "several highly complex engineering modifications required for the final (Air Force One aircraft) were intentionally excluded from the Bridge aircraft." Jeremiah Gertler, a senior analyst for Teal Group, an aviation and defence consulting firm, previously told The Associated Press that the absence of countermeasure systems, as well as a seemingly smaller number of communications antennas, suggested that the Qatari jet was better suited to only work as a domestic aircraft.