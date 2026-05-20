India and Italy elevate ties, aim for Euro 20 billion trade target

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Italy, the last leg of his five-nation foreign tour, on Wednesday with India and Italy committing to increase their annual bilateral trade to Euro 20 billion by 2029.

After talks between Prime Minister Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Rome, India and Italy announced 15 outcomes. These included an India-Italy defence industrial roadmap for cooperation in defence manufacturing, cooperation in critical minerals, and a pact to facilitate the mobility of Indian nurses from India to Italy. Another agreement related to promoting India’s export of marine products to Italy.

Meloni said Italy and India are peninsular countries, and her government strongly believes in further developing the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC). Modi invited Italian cooperation in the civil nuclear sector, port modernisation and shipbuilding. The two prime ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the conflict in West Asia, stressing the need to restore freedom of navigation.

India-Italy bilateral trade stood at Euro 14.25 billion in 2025. India’s exports stood at Euro 8.55 billion, while Italian exports to India were recorded at Euro 5.70 billion. Italy is India’s fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union and has identified India as one of the priority countries under its global trade strategy. Italy is home to the largest Indian diaspora in the European Union, with 186,833 Indians living and working there. More than 5,100 Indian students are currently studying at Italian universities. India and Italy also elevated ties to a special strategic partnership and enhanced cooperation. The two sides reviewed their Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation across various sectors.

Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday night. Italian Prime Minister Meloni hosted him for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum. Modi also visited the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Meloni shared a short video on social media thanking Modi for gifting her ‘Melody’ toffees, a confectionery brand of India’s Parle Products. The Indian prime minister’s gifting of ‘Melody’ toffees was an allusion to the ‘Melodi’ portmanteau associated with the two leaders on social media since 2023. Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticised the prime minister’s gesture. “An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy,” Gandhi said in a video posted on social media. “Farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small traders are all in tears — the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP folks are clapping along. This is not leadership, it is a farce,” Gandhi wrote on X.