India dispatches fresh tranche of relief material to flood-hit Nepal

A fresh tranche of 11 tonnes of relief material, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents and sleeping bags, was dispatched on Saturday aboard a military transport aircraft to Kathmandu, officials said.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared photos of the consignment, saying India continues to support Nepal's recovery following the recent flash floods in the neighbouring country.

"Dispatched another 11 tonnes of relief material to Nepal, including medicines, forensics supplies, tents, hygiene kits, sleeping bags and other essential supplies. India continues to support Nepal's recovery. #NeighbourhoodFirst," he said.

A senior official said the fresh tranche of relief material, sent as part of India's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) measures, was dispatched aboard the IAF's C-130 aircraft.