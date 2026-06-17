Home / World News / India-EU free trade deal to be inked by year-end: Ursula von der Leyen

India-EU free trade deal to be inked by year-end: Ursula von der Leyen

In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in this French commune, the two sides also resolved to step up security and defence cooperation

Modi, Narendra Modi, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Evian-Les-Bains (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 6:45 PM IST
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India and the European Union will sign the ambitious free trade agreement by the end of this year, top EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in this French commune, the two sides also resolved to step up security and defence cooperation.

Besides Von der Leyen, the President of the EU Commission, the meeting was joined by European Council President Antonio Costa.

"Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. And accelerate work on an investment agreement," Von der Leyen said on social media.

"We will also step up security & defence cooperation. And join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC, the IndiaMiddle EastEurope Corridor," she said.

India and the EU announced concluding negotiations for the mega trade deal at their summit meeting in January in New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India-EU FTA pactIndia-EU tiesIndia-EU FTA

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

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