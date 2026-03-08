India eyes reset in Nepal ties under Balen Shah's stable government

Sources said the Indian government also deeply appreciates the role played by Sushila Karki, the former chief justice and interim prime minister of Nepal, in ordering the conduct of elections and paving the way for the formation of a new government within months of the September 2025 protests. In contrast, in Bangladesh, following youth protests in August 2024, the interim government headed by Mohammad Yunus delayed elections, and minorities were attacked in the country during its tenure. India-Bangladesh relations returned to an even keel after the new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was sworn in, sources pointed out.