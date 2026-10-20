India flags high unpaid UN dues, raises concern over 2026 liquidity crunch

India has voiced concern over the "challenging" liquidity situation of the United Nations this year, as it called out the "unacceptably high levels" of unpaid assessments owed by just one member state.

"We consider that full, timely and unconditional payment of assessed contribution is the Charter obligation of every Member State," Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Surendra Adhana said here Monday.

Adhana delivered India's national statement at the 81st Main Session of the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly on 'Improving the financial situation of the United Nations'.

"We note with concern that the liquidity situation in 2026 remained challenging due to the collection uncertainties and low cash balance," he said.

"While we have noted the marginal drop in the regular budget unpaid assessment to $1.46 billion from the $1.87 billion a year ago, the reality is that the unpaid assessment continued to remain at unacceptably high levels, and over 90 per cent of the regular budget arrears are owed by one member state," he said. The US is the single largest financial contributor to the UN, paying 22 per cent of the regular budget and 27per cent of the peacekeeping budget. In September, Washington paid $725 million to the UN regular budget and an additional $102 million for peacekeeping. But the US still owes the UN over $4 billion for its regular budget and peacekeeping arrears.

Adhana noted that the respite resulting from a strong collection in the third quarter needs to be sustained. India welcomed that 141 member states had paid in full their assessment by September 30 this year compared to 136 member states last year. India also voiced concern over the financial situation in UN peacekeeping, describing it as "more worrisome". Adhana noted that unpaid assessments for UN peacekeeping reached $4.1 billion, up from $3.7 billion last year, while collection stagnated at around 1.4 billion. "Two member states alone account for roughly 88 per cent of this amount," he said. US and China are the top two contributors to UN peacekeeping. China paid $641.4 million in September for its regular UN budget contributions.