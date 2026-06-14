India is country of innovation, says Macron at Bharat Innovates event

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said India is a nation of innovation, adding that both countries have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change.

Macron was addressing the Bharat Innovates event which he inaugurated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nice.

"We respect the Make-in-India initiative. France has been part of it in diverse sectors," Macron said.

"India is a country of innovation. India and France have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change," he said.

"There is scope to expand bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector, including in the area of Small Modular Reactors," Macron said.