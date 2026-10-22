India likely to meet climate targets as UNEP warns of global emissions gap

India’s greenhouse gas emissions remain low on a per capita basis despite economic growth, but the country’s total emissions are projected to continue rising, according to the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Emissions Gap Report 2026: The Point of Return, released on Wednesday.

The report estimates that India emitted 4.5 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2025, while its per capita emissions stood at 3.1 tonnes, compared with the global average of 6.4 tonnes.

The report also warns that current global climate commitments remain insufficient to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels without a temporary overshoot.

Where does India rank globally?

India is the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter after China and the United States (US), according to the report’s 2025 estimates. However, its per capita emissions remain substantially lower than those of other major emitters.

When looking at individual carbon footprints, an average person in India accounts for 3.1 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, which is roughly half the global average of 6.4 tonnes. To put that into perspective, an average citizen in China produces nearly four times as much pollution at 11.4 tonnes, while an average American generates nearly six times as much at 17.6 tonnes. The report says India’s greenhouse gas emissions showed little change in 2025 after years of rapid growth. While some estimates point to a slight decline, others suggest a marginal increase, with the shift partly attributed to weather conditions and greater use of renewable energy.

India’s climate targets for 2035 India aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions relative to the size of its economy by 47 per cent by 2035, compared with 2005 levels. It also plans to generate around 60 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, while expanding its forests and trees to soak up an additional 3.5 to 4 billion tonnes of carbon pollution beyond 2005 levels. As the economy grows and energy demand rises, overall emissions could continue to increase even if the country produces less pollution for every unit of economic output. Despite this, UNEP says India is on track to meet its 2030 climate targets under current policies and is also likely to achieve its updated targets for 2035.

Global emissions cuts remain insufficient UNEP estimates that global greenhouse gas emissions reached 58.4 billion tonnes in 2025, remaining broadly unchanged from the previous year. However, the report says much deeper cuts are needed to minimise the extent and duration of global warming above 1.5°C. The European Union, Russia, and Indonesia ranked behind China, the US, and India in greenhouse gas emissions, according to UNEP. The report also found that G20 members , excluding the African Union, accounted for 76 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2025. To follow the lowest-emissions pathway that could return global temperatures to 1.5°C by 2100, global emissions would need to fall by 18 per cent by 2030, 45 per cent by 2035, and 69 per cent by 2040, relative to 2025 levels.