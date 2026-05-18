Home / World News / Deeply concerned: India on drone strike near UAE's Barakah nuclear plant

Deeply concerned: India on drone strike near UAE's Barakah nuclear plant

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The UAE's Ministry of Defence said it is working to determine the source of the drone strike

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region
Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 7:07 PM IST
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India on Monday voiced deep concern over a drone attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it marked a dangerous escalation in the West Asia conflict.

New Delhi's reaction came a day after a drone struck a generator near the Gulf nation's sole nuclear power plant, sparking a fire on the complex's perimeter.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The UAE's Ministry of Defence said it is working to determine the source of the drone strike.

The incident triggered fears of a sharp escalation in tensions across West Asia.

"India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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