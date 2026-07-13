India's exports to West Asia region evened out in June: Commerce Secy

India's exports to the West Asian region have "evened out" in June, as it has recorded a 7.29 per cent year-on-year growth to $5 billion, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.

The shipments to the region had declined in March due to the US-Iran conflict, but improved in April and further in May.

"Our exports to the West Asia have evened out," he told reporters here. The shipments in June 2025 were $4.67 billion.

The country's exports to the UAE rose 3.57 per cent to $2.7 billion, but shipments to Saudi Arabia declined by 4.42 per cent to $768.56 million.