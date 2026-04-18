India summons Iranian envoy after firing on its vessels in Hormuz

India on Saturday summoned Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali after two Indian vessels were forced to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following firing by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in by the Ministry of External Affairs for a meeting with the Foreign Secretary this evening,” the ministry said.

“During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz,” it added.

“He noted the importance India attaches to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners, and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India,” the MEA said.

It added, “Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, the Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India’s views to the authorities in Iran and resume, at the earliest, the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait.” “The Ambassador of Iran undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities,” the ministry said. Two Indian-flagged vessels, including a supertanker carrying Iraqi oil, were forced to turn back after being fired upon by Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, Associated Press reported, citing TankerTrackers.com. The situation escalated after Iran reversed its brief reopening of the key waterway and fired on ships attempting to pass, following continued US efforts to enforce a blockade restricting Iranian ports.

The Strait of Hormuz, which handles about one-fifth of global oil flows, remains critical to energy markets. Uncertainty over its status has raised concerns of a worsening global energy crisis and renewed confrontation between Iran and the United States. Iran’s joint military command said on Saturday that control of the strait had “returned to its previous state” and was now under strict oversight of its armed forces. It added that transit would remain restricted as long as the US blockade continued. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboats opened fire on a tanker transiting the strait, while a separate container vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile, damaging cargo onboard.