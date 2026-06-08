India to operationalise US trade deal only if tariff edge is secured

India is likely to operationalise its trade deal with the US only after ensuring that the tariff rate it receives is lower than that imposed on competing economies, a senior commerce ministry official said on Monday.

“I can finalise the deal even today, but I will operationalise only once I am sure all my competitors are paying more than me,” the official said. “The 10 per cent will lapse on July 24. So if they want us to pay any additional tariff, they have to finish the Section 301 process, and they have to give us a better comparable advantage over competitors.”