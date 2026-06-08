India to operationalise US trade deal only if tariff edge is secured

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle in New Delhi last week to discuss implementation of the FTA signed in July 2025.
Following the meeting, the two sides resolved one of the three outstanding issues, the official said, without identifying the matter. “On the second and third issue, they have given us some offer; we have given some counter questions. Our teams are working together,” the official said.
The UK’s safeguard measures on steel imports and its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism are among the issues India is seeking to address before implementing the agreement.