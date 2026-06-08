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India to operationalise US trade deal only if tariff edge is secured

New Delhi wants a clear tariff advantage over competing economies and assurances against future Section 301 actions before implementing a trade agreement with Washington

India-US trade talks, Trump tariffs, IEEPA ruling, Section 122, interim trade deal, tariffs, MFN rate, Biswajit Dhar, Ajay Sahai, Madhavi Arora
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According to the official, the US is likely to impose a lower tariff on India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974
Krity Ambey
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 9:05 PM IST
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India is likely to operationalise its trade deal with the US only after ensuring that the tariff rate it receives is lower than that imposed on competing economies, a senior commerce ministry official said on Monday.
 
“I can finalise the deal even today, but I will operationalise only once I am sure all my competitors are paying more than me,” the official said. “The 10 per cent will lapse on July 24. So if they want us to pay any additional tariff, they have to finish the Section 301 process, and they have to give us a better comparable advantage over competitors.”
 
According to the official, the US is likely to impose a relatively low tariff on India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.
 
While the Office of the US Trade Representative last week proposed a 12.5 per cent duty on Indian goods under Section 301, the tariff would not take effect immediately as Washington has invited public comments on the proposed action until July 6.
 
The proposal follows an investigation against India and several other economies under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to probe and act against trade practices it considers harmful to US commerce.
New Delhi has also sought assurances from Washington that India would not face any further investigations under Section 301, the official indicated.
 
India and the US held another round of negotiations last week during a four-day visit to New Delhi by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch and his team.

India-UK FTA

Implementation of India’s free-trade agreement with the UK is likely to take longer, according to the official, as New Delhi is unwilling to forgo benefits on 88 steel tariff lines because of London’s safeguard measures on the metal.
 
The UK has reduced tariff-free steel import quotas by 60 per cent, citing concerns over dumping. From July, steel shipments exceeding the quota limits will attract a 50 per cent duty. “I will not accept the 50 per cent and go ahead with the deal,” the official said.
 
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle in New Delhi last week to discuss implementation of the FTA signed in July 2025.
 
Following the meeting, the two sides resolved one of the three outstanding issues, the official said, without identifying the matter. “On the second and third issue, they have given us some offer; we have given some counter questions. Our teams are working together,” the official said.
 
The UK’s safeguard measures on steel imports and its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism are among the issues India is seeking to address before implementing the agreement.

Exports grew 15% in Apr-May

India’s goods exports rose 15 per cent year-on-year in April and May, the official said. The merchandise exports stood at $76.59 billion in April-May 2025.
 
A 15 per cent increase would imply cumulative exports of about $88.1 billion during the first two months of the current financial year.
 
Excluding petroleum products, merchandise exports grew 11 per cent during April-May, the official said. The commerce ministry is scheduled to release May trade data on June 15.
 
India’s exports had expanded 13.8 per cent in April to a four-year high of $43.56 billion.

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Topics :US tariffsIndia US Trade DealIndia exports

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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