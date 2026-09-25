India, Turkey, Egypt part of talks to unblock Black Sea shipping: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that India, Turkey, Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries ‌were taking ​part in ​talks on unblocking shipping in ​the Black Sea.

"Egypt, India, Turkey, and representatives from the Middle East - ​I had ‌separate conversations with the leadership ​of these countries, and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs ‌has ​also been ‌in contact with their ‌counterparts in these countries," ​Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp briefing. "In addition ​to these countries, there were also proposals ‌from other nations ‌to deblock the Black Sea."