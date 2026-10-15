India-US trade deal: 'Big items done', both sides close to pact, says Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday said negotiations for a bilateral trade deal were moving at an "incredible pace", and the "big items are done", underlining that he was confident that both sides will get the pact through.

During an interactive session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum here, Gor also echoed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's assessment of the progress in the proposed India-US trade pact, saying "we are very close to landing it".

Asked about the status of the negotiations, Gor said, "I won't like to get into too many details at this stage, and let the ministers announce that. But in the grand scheme of things, big items are done." "We're actively engaged... Within three weeks of arriving here, we announced a trade deal. The European Union trade deal took almost 20 years. So we're at an incredible pace, and I am confident that we will get it done," Gor said.

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was successfully concluded in January after nearly 20 years of negotiation. "We have been at it for a year-and-a-half. We are at an incredible pace, I would say almost an unheard of pace So I am confident that we will get it (the deal) done," Gor said. India has maintained that both sides remain engaged for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement. The two sides continue to engage to iron out differences on the proposed deal, and negotiations are heading towards a "landing point", Jaishankar had said at an earlier session at the Forum, noting that the core fundamentals of the bilateral strategic partnership remained unchanged.

Gor said, "We are getting there. I am confident that we will have a trade deal here, as you heard Dr Jaishankar say right on this stage, and we are very close to landing it." He was also asked about the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, and if there is any room for some sanctions relief or exemptions related to it for India. "That is a decision for the president," Gor said, adding the legislation gives the US president that authority. He has not imposed sanctions on any country yet. The bill was passed recently, and "he has to make a determination within the next 10 days or so, and I am sure we will see an announcement from the White House soon," Gor said.

On September 18, US President Donald Trump signed into law the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', which authorises him to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during his meeting with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation in Delhi, had conveyed India's "concerns" over the implications of the recently enacted Act on bilateral ties and the international energy market. The US envoy also underlined that this was a "very complex trade deal". A lot of smaller countries do not have "tens of thousands of points to figure out", he said.

"You are always going to have something, some small items New items develop constantly, new technology comes up, new issues arise, which is natural. A country like India with 1.4 billion people is a complex place, and so matching everything won't be done overnight. But the big picture, the big framework, the big items are done," the envoy said. Gor's comments assume significance, as they come a few days ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's upcoming visit to India. The envoy also referred to a US Supreme Court ruling related to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). "The Supreme Court had ruled that law unconstitutional, so the administration had to go back and rework some of those," he said.

The comment was made in the context of the complexities involved in the proposed trade deal. Gor also said that US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal are literally discussing the proposed trade deal down to smaller details. "You have an unmatched market here for our companies You have 1.4 billion people. And American products are popular in India. The NBA (National Basketball Association, a professional basketball league in the US) has got a following here, and you don't even have a league yet. "So, for the private sector to be able to come to India to compete, to have their foot in the door, you have a very pragmatic prime minister... That welcomes outside investment," Gor said.