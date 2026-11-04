Indian-Americans in US midterms: Who won, who lost and who is leading

The 2026 US midterm elections delivered a mixed verdict for Indian-American candidates, with Democrat Pia Dandiya winning a seat in the US House of Representatives and incumbent Suhas Subramanyam securing re-election. Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller also won another term alongside Governor Wes Moore.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, meanwhile, lost his bid to become Ohio’s governor to Democrat Amy Acton. The victory made Acton the first woman elected governor of Ohio.

Several other candidates of Indian origin were defeated, while some prominent congressional and local contests were still being counted in the early reporting window on November 4.

Here is a look at how Indian-American candidates performed across the US.

Which Indian-American candidates won? Pia Dandiya (Democrat): Dandiya won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar. Early election-night figures had her at around 52 per cent of the vote against Askar’s 48 per cent. A former school principal, she campaigned on issues including affordability and economic opportunity. Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat): The incumbent won re-election from Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican Dave Beckwith and independent candidate Ahsen Malik. Subramanyam became Virginia’s first Indian-American member of Congress after winning the seat in 2024. Aruna Miller (Democrat): Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor secured another term alongside Governor Wes Moore, retaining her position in the state’s executive leadership.

Which Indian-American candidates lost? Vivek Ramaswamy (Republican): Ramaswamy lost the Ohio gubernatorial election to Democrat Amy Acton. Acton’s victory ended a long Republican hold on the governor’s office and made her the first woman elected to the post. Ramaswamy had received the backing of President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance. Mahesh ‘Max’ Ganorkar (Republican): Ganorkar lost to incumbent Democrat Valerie Foushee in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District. Shiva Ayyadurai (Independent): Ayyadurai contested the US Senate election in Massachusetts against incumbent Democrat Ed Markey and other candidates. Saritha Komatireddy (Republican): The former federal prosecutor challenged incumbent New York Attorney General Letitia James in the statewide race.

Which Indian-American candidates were still in the fray? Ro Khanna (Democrat): The California Congressman was seeking re-election to the US House. He is currently leading. Ami Bera (Democrat): The incumbent California Congressman was seeking another term from the state’s 3rd Congressional District. He is leading from California District 3. Pramila Jayapal (Democrat): The Washington Congresswoman was contesting re-election and is leading. Amish Shah (Democrat): The physician and former Arizona state legislator contested Arizona's 1st Congressional District against Republican Jay Feely. He is leading. He had narrowly lost the seat in 2024. Pooja Sethi (Democrat): Sethi contested the open Texas House District 47 seat against Republican Jennifer Mushtaler. Results awaited.