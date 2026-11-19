Indian democracy is "sacred" and the Congress is ready to face electoral defeats until people realise that the system has been completely demolished, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said.

Interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, Gandhi said boycotting elections over alleged flaws in the electoral system would bring an end to Indian democracy, and the Congress party does not intend to do that.

"Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," he said during the interaction moderated by Prof Robert Pape.