Indian Embassy condoles demise of Indian national in Abu Dhabi incident

The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed grief over the death of an Indian national due to the falling of debris in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy said that it is closely working with the UAE authorities to provide all possible support and assistance.

In a post on X it said, "Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to falling debris in Abu Dhabi today. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance."

The Indian national was among the two people who tragically lost their lives following a ballistic missile interception over Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that the fatalities occurred "as part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems." The incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationality, the post noted. "In response to the situation, authorities have urged caution regarding the dissemination of news. "The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the statement added.