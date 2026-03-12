Indian killed in Iranian 'suicide' boat attack on tanker in Iraqi waters

An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a "suicide" boat against a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq.

US-owned and Marshal Island-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port on Wednesday inside Iraq's territorial waters by an Iranian "suicide" boat, sources told PTI.

An Indian national, whose name is being withheld at the moment, has reportedly been killed in the attack, while the remaining 27 crew and personnel on the oil tanker have been rescued and taken to Basra, the sources said.

Sources close to Safesea, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company is devastated to learn of the loss of the Indian national in the attack.