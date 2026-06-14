Indian national dies of medical complications aboard vessel off Oman coast

An Indian national died due to medical complications aboard a vessel currently docked at Duqm Port in Oman, the Indian Embassy in Muscat has said, adding that it has initiated efforts to bring his body back.

The Embassy did not provide the details of the medical conditions leading to his death.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Indian mission said, "The Embassy remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities." "Efforts are underway to facilitate the earliest possible disembarkation and repatriation of his mortal remains," it added.