Indian Navy secures safe passage for crude tanker carrying 15 Indian crew

The Government of India and the Indian Navy have secured the safe passage of the crude oil tanker Omega Trader, which is carrying 23 crew members, including 15 Indian nationals, amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, government sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the vessel has a total crew of 23, comprising 15 Indians and eight Filipino nationals.

The sources said the coordinated efforts by the Government of India and the Indian Navy ensured the ship's safe transit.

The Omega Trader, carrying crude oil, is expected to reach Sikka in Gujarat safely, the sources added.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns in and around key international shipping routes following recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the subsequent escalation in tensions in the region.