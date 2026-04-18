Home / World News / Indian vessels turn back as Iran gunboats fire on tanker in Hormuz: Report

Indian vessels turn back as Iran gunboats fire on tanker in Hormuz: Report

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker and crew were reported safe, without identifying the vessel or its destination

Strait of Hormuz
Representative image from file.
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 6:23 PM IST
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Two Indian vessels have had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following reports of gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, a vessel-tracker said.

TankerTrackers.com said the vessels include an Indian-flagged super tanker, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.

Earlier, the British military said two gunboats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reimposed restrictions on the vital waterway.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker and crew were reported safe, without identifying the vessel or its destination.

Iran said earlier it was reimposing restrictions on the strait in response to a US blockade on Iranian shipping and ports. Iran has prevented vessels from crossing throughout the seven-week-long war, except for ones it authorises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US Iran tensionsUnited StatesIsrael Iran ConflictWest Asia and the Gulf

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

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